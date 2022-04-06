6 First Alert Day Thursday: Very strong wind along with rain and snow likely

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - I’ve made Thursday a FIRST ALERT DAY due to the threat of damaging wind gusts. That wind combined with areas of rain and melting snow will make for a miserable April day.

6 First Alert Day Thursday for strong winds and a wintry mix (WOWT)

Stronger northwest wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible leading to sporadic wind damage and potential power outages at times across northern and central Nebraska. Winds around the metro could gust into the 50-55mph range for a time. During the afternoon some rain and a melting mix of rain and snow will move from north to south through the area. This will make for rather miserable conditions outdoors plus any melting snow could reduce visibility as it falls.

Powerful Wind Gusts Thursday Afternoon (WOWT)

As the sun sets Thursday evening, any falling snow will have a better chance of sticking and accumulating with up to a 1/2″ of slush possible in the metro. Some areas north of the metro could see up to 1″. Highs will likely top out in the upper 30s to right around 40 as well so any melting will really slow by the evening hours.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday PM Snowfall (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.