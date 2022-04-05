Advertisement

Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of January 2022

Most January viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a missing man, Omaha’s mask mandate, the arrest of a Nebraska Corrections officer, and the terrible living conditions of an apartment building.
WOWT 6 News looks back at 2021 during our news special airing ag 9 p.m. Friday.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for January 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Body found in search for missing Sarpy County man

The body of a Gretna man who walked away from a crash during last weekend’s snowstorm was found the following Monday afternoon. Sarpy County deputies said 45-year-old Jason Schram was involved in a crash with a Sarpy County snow plow truck near Capehart Road and Highway 6 just before 10 p.m. Friday.

5. Omaha businesses work to comply with mask mandate

Despite a threat from the state attorney general to take legal action, Omaha’s mask mandate went into effect in January.

While health officials and critics shared their opinions on the Omaha mask mandate, businesses are working to comply with the order.

4. Nebraska Corrections employee arrested

An assistant warden with the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on two felony counts.

WOWT 6 News Live at 10

3. One dead, three injured in I-80 crash

Westbound lanes along Interstate 80 were closed for almost four hours following the deadly crash Saturday, Jan. 8.

2. Dr. Lindsay Huse states intent to declare mask mandate

The same day Dr. Lindsay Huse issued a temporary indoor mask mandate for the City of Omaha, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 12, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sent a letter to the Douglas County health director announcing his attention to “file a lawsuit seeking to have the DHM declared invalid” and prevent the mandate from being enforced, saying Dr. Huse did not obtain permission from the state Department of Health and Human Services to issue the mandate.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse gave her COVID-19 report to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, stating that she would impose a mask mandate.

1. Omaha apartment residents get kicked out by the city

Residents at an apartment complex near 25th and Jones streets were kicked out after a city inspection found conditions to be unlivable.

WOWT 6 News Live at 10

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

1. City officials shut down Omaha apartment, tenants being kicked out
2. Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
3. Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
4. Omaha-based roofing company under investigation
5. Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
6. Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
