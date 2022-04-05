Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of January 2022
Most January viewers came to 6 News for coverage of a missing man, Omaha’s mask mandate, the arrest of a Nebraska Corrections officer, and the terrible living conditions of an apartment building.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for January 2022.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Body found in search for missing Sarpy County man
The body of a Gretna man who walked away from a crash during last weekend’s snowstorm was found the following Monday afternoon. Sarpy County deputies said 45-year-old Jason Schram was involved in a crash with a Sarpy County snow plow truck near Capehart Road and Highway 6 just before 10 p.m. Friday.
5. Omaha businesses work to comply with mask mandate
Despite a threat from the state attorney general to take legal action, Omaha’s mask mandate went into effect in January.
4. Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
An assistant warden with the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on two felony counts.
3. One dead, three injured in I-80 crash
Westbound lanes along Interstate 80 were closed for almost four hours following the deadly crash Saturday, Jan. 8.
2. Dr. Lindsay Huse states intent to declare mask mandate
The same day Dr. Lindsay Huse issued a temporary indoor mask mandate for the City of Omaha, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 12, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sent a letter to the Douglas County health director announcing his attention to “file a lawsuit seeking to have the DHM declared invalid” and prevent the mandate from being enforced, saying Dr. Huse did not obtain permission from the state Department of Health and Human Services to issue the mandate.
1. Omaha apartment residents get kicked out by the city
Residents at an apartment complex near 25th and Jones streets were kicked out after a city inspection found conditions to be unlivable.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of 2021
CATCH UP
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.