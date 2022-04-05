Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of January 2022

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for January 2022.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

The body of a Gretna man who walked away from a crash during last weekend’s snowstorm was found the following Monday afternoon. Sarpy County deputies said 45-year-old Jason Schram was involved in a crash with a Sarpy County snow plow truck near Capehart Road and Highway 6 just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Despite a threat from the state attorney general to take legal action, Omaha’s mask mandate went into effect in January.

While health officials and critics shared their opinions on the Omaha mask mandate, businesses are working to comply with the order.

An assistant warden with the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on two felony counts.

WOWT 6 News Live at 10

Westbound lanes along Interstate 80 were closed for almost four hours following the deadly crash Saturday, Jan. 8.

The same day Dr. Lindsay Huse issued a temporary indoor mask mandate for the City of Omaha, effective at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 12, Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson sent a letter to the Douglas County health director announcing his attention to “file a lawsuit seeking to have the DHM declared invalid” and prevent the mandate from being enforced, saying Dr. Huse did not obtain permission from the state Department of Health and Human Services to issue the mandate.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse gave her COVID-19 report to the Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, stating that she would impose a mask mandate.

Residents at an apartment complex near 25th and Jones streets were kicked out after a city inspection found conditions to be unlivable.

WOWT 6 News Live at 10

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

