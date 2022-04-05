Advertisement

Saunders County arrest two after retrieving $86,000 of stolen items from construction site

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some serious detective work led to two arrests and the recovery of $86,000 worth of stolen property.

Thanks to the work of both the Saunders County Sheriff and Omaha Police. This is what investigators found inside a rural outbuilding in Saunders County.

A Cat multi-terrain loader alongside a brush cutter was stolen along with a grapple bucket according to deputies.

Last night deputies were called to investigate the possible location of some stolen property on County Road 23 between...

Posted by Saunders County Sheriff's Office NE on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Omaha police say they were taken from a construction site near 156th and Pacific on March 28.

After doing surveillance on the Saunders County property, deputies arrested the property owner for multiple felonies.

Another person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

