Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy weather returns with a few showers moving through

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re mild out the door with temperatures in the 40s and a bit of a south wind. South wind gusts today will help us warm into the 60s for one more day this week but that happens with clouds, showers and quite a bit of wind.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts will hit 35 mph at times before 2pm or so when a cold front moves through. Then the winds flip and become northwest the rest of the day sending cooler air our way slowly.

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

There are rain chances for the area this morning and afternoon but the showers will be very spotty and light generally amounting to less than a tenth of an inch at most. We should see those east and out of the area by 6pm.

Tuesday Rain Chances (WOWT)

The clouds and the wind will decrease tonight but both return in full force by Wednesday afternoon. From those clouds a few more spotty showers are possible Wednesday afternoon as well. The northwest wind gusts will be stronger Wednesday easily hitting 40 mph but some isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Highs near 50 Wednesday will be even colder Thursday in the 40s. Thursday will again have the same wind gusts near 50 mph and the same chance of spotty afternoon showers. A few melting snow showers will try to mix in as well before fading with the setting sun that evening.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

