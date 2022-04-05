Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy weather returns with a few showers moving through

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re mild out the door with temperatures in the 40s and a bit of a south wind. South wind gusts today will help us warm into the 60s for one more day this week but that happens with clouds, showers and quite a bit of wind.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

South wind gusts will hit 35 mph at times before 2pm or so when a cold front moves through. Then the winds flip and become northwest the rest of the day sending cooler air our way slowly.

Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

There are rain chances for the area this morning and afternoon but the showers will be very spotty and light generally amounting to less than a tenth of an inch at most. We should see those east and out of the area by 6pm.

Tuesday Rain Chances
Tuesday Rain Chances(WOWT)

The clouds and the wind will decrease tonight but both return in full force by Wednesday afternoon. From those clouds a few more spotty showers are possible Wednesday afternoon as well. The northwest wind gusts will be stronger Wednesday easily hitting 40 mph but some isolated gusts to 50 mph are possible.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

Highs near 50 Wednesday will be even colder Thursday in the 40s. Thursday will again have the same wind gusts near 50 mph and the same chance of spotty afternoon showers. A few melting snow showers will try to mix in as well before fading with the setting sun that evening.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Latest News

Powerful winds and rain showers Thursday
6 First Alert Day Thursday for strong winds and a wintry mix
6 First Alert Day Thursday: Very strong wind along with rain and snow likely
6 First Alert Day Thursday for strong winds and a wintry mix
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Powerful winds and rain showers Thursday
6 FIRST ALERT DAY Thursday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Gusty wind & chilly air will be the story the rest of the week