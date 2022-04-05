One of three suspects arrested for fighting Nebraska State Troopers appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the weekend the Nebraska State Patrol says they arrested three people in two separate incidents which involved fighting troopers.

Alec Cowan, 24, of Omaha was arrested in one incident. The Nebraska State Patrol says a trooper attempted a traffic stop when they saw Cowan driving his vehicle in reverse on 13th Street. The trooper said they noticed a marijuana odor from inside the car and tried to initiate a search. Cowan allegedly started to fight the trooper.

Another trooper arrived and Cowan was taken into custody. They allegedly found two pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia in Cowan’s car.

Cowan was arrested for assault on an officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana - more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no operators’ license, and other charges.

Cowan appeared in court Tuesday morning. He is formally charged with delivering a controlled substance, possessing more than a pound of marijuana, no drug tax stamp, and assault of an officer. All are felony charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 10. Cowan’s bond is set at $10,000.

