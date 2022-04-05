Advertisement

Omaha Metro Transit to host final draft presentations of MetroNEXT public transit plan

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro Transit is in the final stages of drafting its MetroNEXT plan, a year-long initiative to gather input on how to improve public transit.

The plan provides a guide on the priorities for public transit in the Omaha region and what projects, changes, and investments will be implemented until 2030.

In the past year, Metro has held 18 public meetings to gather community feedback for the plan. Now Metro is ready to bring a final draft of the plan to the public.

Two public presentations detailing the final draft will be hosted by Metro. They will be held Saturday, April 9 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and Wednesday, April 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Each date will have two presentations at the top of the hour at the Metro Office. The recorded presentation will also be available online via Metro.

After the presentations, the final draft and public comments will be sent to the Metro Board of Directors, who will then hold a vote on the adoption of the plan during their next board meeting.

