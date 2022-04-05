Omaha Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in need of repair

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An iconic memorial in north Omaha is deteriorating and in vast need of repairs.

The Martin Luther King Jr Memorial on the corner of 24th and Lake has been a major part of the community for 20 years, but time has taken its toll on the memorial. The pavement is cracking, bricks are in need of repair, and the surface of the memorial is uneven.

The children’s essays that surround the site will have to be removed, and even the memorial itself might have to be taken down to make the necessary repairs.

Pastor Portia Cavitt is the president of the Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (IMA), the organization that owns the property. He says it will take a lot of money to fix this iconic corner.

“$148,685. And that’s just what we can see on this end. There could be some other things that we have to do.”

The IMA has posted signs asking the public to get permission before using the site. They will also ask for some federal funds that have been designated for the area to help pay for the reconstruction.

“With all the redevelopment happening here at 24th Street, we want to make sure this corner is likewise up to par, so people will not be hurt when they come to view the site.”

Dr. Martin Williams is co-owner of the Carver Legacy Center, the King memorial is right next door to his financial center. Williams has a special interest in the memorial.

“I was actually named after Martin Luther King in Monticello Mississippi, so I had to study him,” Williams said.

Williams says with all that’s going on in the world today it is critical this memorial be put in tip-top shape, so people can visit and remember what King was all about.

“It reminds us of an idea. An iconic idea that fits in with the best thing in the entire world for all of us to live together.”

The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Metropolitan Omaha is also accepting donations to repair the memorial.

