Advertisement

NY mobster who escaped federal custody rearrested in Florida

The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York mobster who escaped federal custody in Florida has been rearrested.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 64-year-old Dominic Taddeo was apprehended “without incident” in Hialeah on Monday.

Taddeo was in the final year of his sentence when he escaped from a federal halfway house in Orlando on March 28.

The federal Bureau of Prisons said he failed to return from an authorized appointment and “was placed on escape status.”

Taddeo pleaded guilty in 1992 to racketeering charges that included the killings of three other mobsters.

A federal judge denied Taddeo’s request for compassionate release last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in western Nebraska
The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app...
Cash App data breach could have affected over 8 million users
Nebraska weighs bill to ban abortion if court overturns Roe vs. Wade
Prison reform bill fails in Nebraska legislature
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit