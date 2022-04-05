Advertisement

New York launches ad campaign in Florida against ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city...
The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) – A Florida law is getting pushback in New York, and a new ad campaign is targeting residents in the Sunshine State.

The word “gay” is written in different colors on the ad with the message, “Come to the city where you can say whatever you want – New York City loves you,” in the middle.

This is part of the Big Apple’s ad campaign that kicked off Monday in five Florida cities, completely funded by donations.

It’s the city’s way of denouncing the law dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans comments about sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms with kids in kindergarten through third grade.

New York Mayor Eric Adams said this movement is an effort to show support and welcome those living in Florida to New York.

“It’s also standing up and aligning ourselves with the men and women of the LGBTQ+ community. And stating that we are in unison with you and your right to have self-identification, your right to live the lifestyle, the lives that you choose to live, without any form of harassment,” Adams said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in western Nebraska
The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app...
Cash App data breach could have affected over 8 million users
Nebraska weighs bill to ban abortion if court overturns Roe vs. Wade
Prison reform bill fails in Nebraska legislature
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit