Nebraska legislature fails to override Ricketts’ rent aid veto

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators failed to get enough votes — by one — to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto of the bill triggering the state’s application for another round of federal pandemic rental assistance.

Ricketts vetoed LB-1073, which compelled the governor to apply for $120 million in emergency rental funds, last week. To overturn that, 30 state lawmakers would have needed to vote in favor of the override. Only 29 did so on Tuesday, with 16 voting “no.”

The federal rental assistance program allows individuals to apply for up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent, up to $20,000. If the application is approved, the money is paid directly to a landlord. The federal application deadline was extended to March 30.

The original bill passed 26-15.

