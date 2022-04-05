Nebraska Democrats pick Pansing Brooks as special election candidate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/WOWT) - Nebraska’s Democratic Party has selected Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln as its candidate in the special election for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said it was a quick decision to select their nominee.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to flip this seat from red to blue,” Kleeb said.

Pansing Brooks currently serves as a State Senator for District 28.

“I accept it with the same enthusiasm I had as I led efforts to create Lincoln’s first urban park, renovate Centennial Mall between our Capitol and the University and pass the 2007 bond issue to improve every school in every zip code in Lincoln,” Pansing Brooks said. “I accept it with the same enthusiasm I had in the Nebraska Legislature where I successfully persuaded colleagues to pass over 56 of my bills to protect working families, veterans, children and our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is available as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

The special election is set for June 28, the same date as Fortenberry’s sentencing in California. The winner of the special election will serve until the end of Fortenberry’s term in January 2023.

Nebraska’s Republican Party has until April 22 to name its candidate for the special election.

The special election will be the second of three votes cast for Nebraska’s next 1st District Congressional seat this year. The first will be in the May 10 primary — because of the timing, Fortenberry’s name will still appear on that ballot — then the special election on June 28, and finally the November 8 general election to decide who fills the seat for the next term in January.

The @NebraskaDems have named @Patty4Nebraska as their candidate for the special election to fill Congressional district 1 seat recently vacated by Jeff Fortenberry. pic.twitter.com/3BeGSZJSwO — Bayley Bischof 1011 NOW (@bayleybischof) April 5, 2022

Special Election Announcement! https://t.co/52FNns5ZiN — Patty Pansing Brooks (@Patty4Nebraska) April 5, 2022

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties. (State of Nebraska)

