Meet Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer

WOWT Live at 10
By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Huskers’ offense has been overhauled by new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple this spring. Wide receiver and LSU transfer Trey Palmer is poised to be the headliner of the new and improved offense, having already made a splash in spring ball with his confidence.

“He’s just got the kind of personality you want to be around. He came into the huddle one time earlier in the spring during a two-minute drill and said just throw me a deep ball and this thing will be over. And two plays later we throw a deep ball and it was over. And you like to see that kind of confidence and energy coming into the huddle and on the field every day,” said head coach Scott Frost Monday.

Palmer said, “When I get on the field, I’m just me, so I’m silent like a mentor, but like on the field I dance and play. Let them have fun. What’s football without fun?”

In his three seasons at LSU, Palmer played in 28 games, totaling 41 receptions for 458 yards and three touchdowns.

