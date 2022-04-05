Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has selected Joe Kelly as his running mate.

Pillen made the announcement in the State Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning.

Kelly currently serves as Chief of Criminal Bureau in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Kelly will complete his duties in the Office of the Attorney General on Friday and will begin an unpaid leave of absence to join the Pillen campaign full time.

“Joe Kelly has put all of us in awe of his service to the State of Nebraska,” Pillen said. “His service as a prosecutor, his conservative leadership and his service of putting bad people behind bars.”

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces Joe Kelly as his running mate Tuesday, April 5 at the State Capitol rotunda in Lincoln. (10/11 NOW)

Former President Donald Trump appointed Kelly to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska in 2017. He served as U.S. Attorney until February 2021.

Kelly previously served as Deputy Lancaster County Attorney, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney and Lancaster County Attorney.

Other Republicans in the race for governor include Brett Lindstrom, Theresa Thibodeau, Charles Herbster, Michael Connely, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Troy Wentz, and Breland Ridenour. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two Democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Thibodeau’s running mate is Trent Loos, an agricultural advocate.

Lindstrom’s running mate is Dave Rippe, the former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

Blood’s running mate is former State Sen. Al Davis of Lincoln.

