Advertisement

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Jim Pillen
Jim Pillen(Jim Pillen)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen has selected Joe Kelly as his running mate.

Pillen made the announcement in the State Capitol rotunda Tuesday morning.

Kelly currently serves as Chief of Criminal Bureau in the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Kelly will complete his duties in the Office of the Attorney General on Friday and will begin an unpaid leave of absence to join the Pillen campaign full time.

“Joe Kelly has put all of us in awe of his service to the State of Nebraska,” Pillen said. “His service as a prosecutor, his conservative leadership and his service of putting bad people behind bars.”

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces Joe Kelly as his running mate Tuesday,...
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces Joe Kelly as his running mate Tuesday, April 5 at the State Capitol rotunda in Lincoln.(10/11 NOW)

Former President Donald Trump appointed Kelly to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Nebraska in 2017. He served as U.S. Attorney until February 2021.

Kelly previously served as Deputy Lancaster County Attorney, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney and Lancaster County Attorney.

Other Republicans in the race for governor include Brett Lindstrom, Theresa Thibodeau, Charles Herbster, Michael Connely, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch, Troy Wentz, and Breland Ridenour. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two Democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

Thibodeau’s running mate is Trent Loos, an agricultural advocate.

Lindstrom’s running mate is Dave Rippe, the former Director of Economic Development for the State of Nebraska.

Blood’s running mate is former State Sen. Al Davis of Lincoln.

Join Jim Pillen for an exciting announcement about the future of Nebraska.

Posted by Jim Pillen on Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says

Latest News

Decision 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Election 2022: Three Republican gubernatorial candidates participate in forum
Election 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Election 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Decision 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Decision 2022: Greater Omaha Chamber GOP forum
Douglas County Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson
Douglas County Sheriff candidate calls on Nebraska Democrats to sanction challenger
Democrats pick candidate, Republicans will pick this weekend in race to replace Fortenberry