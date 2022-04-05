Advertisement

Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers

Scott Frost Spring Practice
Scott Frost Spring Practice(Nebraska Athletics)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here.

Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense.

After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.

”Consistency. We’re doing some really good at times. You know in this league, you’re not going to score a lot unless you can be consistent and sustain some drives and create some big plays along the way. And to get opportunities at big plays you have to be consistent and keep moving the chains and I think that’s really important in the Big Ten,” said Frost Monday morning.

Frost also noted there are several players out right now due to injury who will be key contributors.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Latest News

Adam Howard
Huskers introduce new assistant Adam Howard
Trey Palmer Spring Practice
Meet Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer
Nebraska's Spring Game details
Nebraska's Spring Game details
Storm Chasers Open Practice
Storm Chasers hold open practice ahead of season opener