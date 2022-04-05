Frost looking for more consistency from his Huskers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s finally almost here.

Nebraska football is just days away from debuting what they’ve been working on all spring, including a whole new offense.

After 13 spring practices, head coach Scott Frost boiled down what he wants more of from his Huskers to one word.

”Consistency. We’re doing some really good at times. You know in this league, you’re not going to score a lot unless you can be consistent and sustain some drives and create some big plays along the way. And to get opportunities at big plays you have to be consistent and keep moving the chains and I think that’s really important in the Big Ten,” said Frost Monday morning.

Frost also noted there are several players out right now due to injury who will be key contributors.

