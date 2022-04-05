Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers return Wednesday along with strong wind

By Emily Roehler
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers gradually clear out to the SE for our Tuesday night with dry conditions across the board by 11 PM... The Metro stays dry for the remainder of the evening. We’ll kick off Wednesday with some sun but showers make a return with highs falling back to the 50s... Plan on showers moving in from the N by midday and sticking around into the early evening.

Showers Wednesday afternoon
It will be an unpleasant day with winds gusting into the 40s and 50s! Wind Advisories are in place where gusts could reach 55 mph.

Windy Advisory
Windy Wednesday
The cool down and wind intensify Thursday with highs falling to the mid 40s. This will be our windiest day with gusts into the mid 50s for many.

Windy Thursday
Thursday also brings continued chances for showers and, with the cool down, a change to a melting wintry mix.

Showers and wintry mix Thursday
Friday will be windy, gusts in the 30s and 40s, but the sun will start to break through with a high of 50.

We’ll look ahead to a warm up after that with highs back to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday! The warm up continues into Tuesday... we’ll be flirting with 80! Our next system arrives Tuesday... it with bring storm chances and another cool down. Stay tuned.

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

