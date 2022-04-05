Advertisement

Disney says character hugs, interactions will return soon

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and...
Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends as early as April 18.(Source: CNN, Walt Disney World)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney guests will soon be able to hug their favorite characters again.

Walt Disney World and Disneyland guests can get up close and personal autographs, photos and hugs with Mickey Mouse and friends. COVID restrictions will be relaxed as early as April 18 for the traditional character interactions.

Disney parks have slowly been returning to normal operations, with Disney World’s Festival of Fantasy Parade starting back two weeks ago.

Restrictions and guidance related to cruises, boosters, travel masks and more are either easing or moving in that direction. (CNN)

Meanwhile in California, Disneyland’s famous parade is expected to start up the marching band again the weekend of April 22.

While Disney is getting rid of some COVID restrictions, face masks are still required for all guests, ages 2 and older, on Disney buses and monorails. In Florida, masks are expected indoors for all guests who are not fully vaccinated, and in California, masks are recommended for everyone indoors.

Both parks encourage guests to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Zachary Paulison
Injured driver facing homicide charges in fatal Omaha crash
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford
Court records say he touched himself four times during the flight.
Man facing felony charges for masturbating on Southwest flight, FBI says
Jim Pillen
Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen announces running mate

Latest News

Bird flu confirmed in backyard flock in western Nebraska
The company that owns Cash App reported a data breach which could have affected 8 million app...
Cash App data breach could have affected over 8 million users
Nebraska weighs bill to ban abortion if court overturns Roe vs. Wade
Prison reform bill fails in Nebraska legislature
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit