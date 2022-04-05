Advertisement

Des Moines police identify man killed in double shooting

(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines have identified a man killed in a double shooting that also seriously injured a woman.

Police say in a news release Tuesday that 59-year-old Jeffrey Dwayne Gillom, of Des Moines, died in the late Sunday night shooting.

Police have said officers and paramedics called to an area several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park found Gillom and a 46-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to hospitals, where Gillom died early Monday morning.

Police said the woman was hospitalized Monday in serious condition. Police did not give an update Tuesday on her condition.

No arrests or suspects in the case have been reported.

