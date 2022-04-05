Advertisement

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction

(Source: Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha announces a portion of South 84th Street will be closed until November.

According to the Omaha Public Works Department, South 84th Street will be closed between Farnam Drive and Dodge Street - along the Methodist Hospital. South 84th Street between Indian Hills Drive and West Dodge Road is unaffected.

This is the same road that was closed for most of 2017 for construction, including the installation of sewers, a new roadway, and new sidewalks.

Public Works says the new closure is for street improvements. The closure is effective immediately.

