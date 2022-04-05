Advertisement

Burn ban starts Wednesday in Pottwattamie County

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Citing warmer weather and strong winds predicted in the area, emergency personnel are putting a burn ban place in Pottawattamie County starting Wednesday morning.

“The current weather forecast and environmental conditions indicate a very high fire danger,” a release from the county’s Emergency Management and Homeland Security states.

The ban, which goes into effect at 8 a.m., is expected to remain in effect through planting season unless the county receives substantial rainfall in the coming weeks.

County officials reminded residents not to throw cigarettes from moving vehicles and to refrain from burning yard waste, tree debris, and grassland during the ban.

Violating a burn ban could result in a citation — or even arrest — for reckless use of fire or disobeying a burn ban, the county said.

More updates can be found on the county EMA’s social media accounts, website, or via Alert Iowa, a voluntary notification system.

