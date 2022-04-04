Advertisement

Shawn Mendes coming to CHI Health Center this summer

Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes(Billboard Music Awards | Billboard Music Awards)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes is coming to Omaha this July.

Mendes recently announced additional dates for “Wonder: The World Tour.” Wonder is the Canadian singer’s fourth studio album, and Mendes is touring across 86 worldwide locations.

Included in the 13 additional locations on the tour is a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center on July 10.

Tickets will be available for presale on Wednesday, April 6, and go on general sale on Friday, April 8.

