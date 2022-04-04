Sarpy County Election Commission begins mailing early voting ballots

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County will start mailing early voting ballots Monday.

Voters must return their ballots for the May 10 primary election in the official return envelope provided by the election commission. The envelope must be signed as well.

Ballots can be returned via mail, in person at the Sarpy County Election office, or by using an election dropbox.

Drop boxes are in six locations across Sarpy County:

• 1102 E. 1 Street, Papillion (northwest corner of the Sarpy County 1102 Building parking lot)

• 1248 Golden Gate Drive, Papillion (Sarpy County Courthouse Campus parking lot)

• 1003 Lincoln Road, Bellevue (Bellevue Public Library parking lot)

• 215 Enterprise Drive, Gretna (McKinney’s Food Center parking lot)

• 7701 S. 96th Street, La Vista (La Vista Police Department parking lot)

• 153 S. 1st Street, Springfield (one block south of Springfield Community Center)

All ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on May 10 and cannot be returned at Election Day polling sites.

According to the Sarpy County Election Commission, roughly 950 voters have requested to vote early. Voters have until May 2 to request an early voting ballot. Additional ballots will be mailed each day as more requests are received.

Early in-person voting begins next week on April 11.

