Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The best weather of the week lines up early this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rather seasonal weather is what you get out the door today with temperatures in the 30s to start and highs that make a run at 60 degrees. That will happen with partly cloudy skies and light winds. We’ll likely have the best day of the week today.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Enjoy today because wind gusts pick up and rain chances increase the rest of the week making it much tougher to warm as well. Tuesday will be a bit warmer than today but wind gusts will pick up and a few showers will move through. Any rain is expected to be rather spotty and light.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday Wind (WOWT)

More rain chances are in the forecast both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with even stronger wind to contend with. Again any rain should be light but wind gusts will be at their strongest with gusts from the northwest up to 45-50 mph likely.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

