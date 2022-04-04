Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - The best weather of the week lines up early this week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:15 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rather seasonal weather is what you get out the door today with temperatures in the 30s to start and highs that make a run at 60 degrees. That will happen with partly cloudy skies and light winds. We’ll likely have the best day of the week today.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

Enjoy today because wind gusts pick up and rain chances increase the rest of the week making it much tougher to warm as well. Tuesday will be a bit warmer than today but wind gusts will pick up and a few showers will move through. Any rain is expected to be rather spotty and light.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday Wind
Tuesday Wind(WOWT)

More rain chances are in the forecast both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with even stronger wind to contend with. Again any rain should be light but wind gusts will be at their strongest with gusts from the northwest up to 45-50 mph likely.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Roberto Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges
Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford

Latest News

Windy Advisory
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers return Wednesday along with strong wind
Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
Tuesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy weather returns with a few showers moving through
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Next weather maker
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Entering an unsettled and windy stretch of days