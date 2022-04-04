Pedestrian struck on Leavenworth Street near Omaha hospital
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police closed an intersection south of the Nebraska Medical Center during the Monday evening commute after a pedestrian was struck.
Officers closed the intersection of 43rd and Leavenworth streets, diverting eastbound traffic. 6 News saw a skateboard lying on the ground nearby.
Officers tell 6 News a juvenile was riding a skateboard and hit the side of a red pickup truck. Initially, police thought the incident was a hit and run but later determined the driver was disoriented from the airbag and eventually came back.
Police have the incident on video from hospital security cameras and they believe the driver had a green light.
