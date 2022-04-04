Omaha to see several traffic changes due to construction

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Works Department has announced several traffic changes due to construction and repairs beginning Monday.

Dodge Street between South 28th and 29th Streets will be restricted westbound for three weeks due to bridge repairs.

Pacific Street between I-680 and South 120th Street will be reduced to one lane westbound for one week due to fiber optic installation.

North 192nd Street at Burke Street will be reduced to one lane northbound for two weeks due to utility work.

Millard Avenue at South 135th Street will shift southbound traffic to the center lane for one week due to sewer repairs.

North 12th Street between Davenport Plaza and Cass Street will shift northbound traffic to the center lane for three weeks due to bridge repairs.

Franklin Street between North 69th Street and Mayfield Avenue will be closed for three days to through traffic due to sewer repairs.

The westbound lane of the intersection of South 24th and Farnam Streets will be restricted for seven days due to sewer repairs.

The intersection of South 42nd and Center Streets will have several lane restrictions for five days due to street repairs.

Signal outages can be expected for two weeks at the intersections of South 192nd and Farnam Streets, and South 192 and Harney Streets due to utility work.

