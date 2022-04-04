Advertisement

Omaha Police cracking down on distracted driving

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Department is participating in a national campaign to put a stop to distracted driving.

Each year the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) conducts the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay campaign. It’s a high-visibility enforcement effort that police departments across the country participate in.

The Omaha Police Department is one organization participating. From April 4-10, police will be actively enforcing distracted driving laws.

One of the biggest messages of the campaign is to encourage people to put their phones down while driving.

The campaign also aligns with National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, which highlights the dangers of the increase in distracted driving.

The NHTSA says 26,004 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver between 2012 and 2019. They also say fatalities from motor vehicle crashes have been on the decline since 2018, but the number of fatalities specifically from distracted-driving incidents has increased by 10%.

Omaha Police say violating distracted driving laws can be costly. Using a handheld device while driving can result in fines ranging from $200-$500. The police instead recommend pulling over in a safe place to use your phone, asking a passenger to text for you, avoiding social media while driving, and turning on your phone’s do not disturb feature.

