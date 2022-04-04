Advertisement

Election 2022: Omaha mayor endorses Lindstrom in Nebraska’s governor race

By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Monday she is endorsing State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha in the race Nebraska governor.

The mayor said she spoke with several of the other gubernatorial candidates before deciding to endorse Lindstrom.

Stothert praised Lindstrom’s work on “meaningful tax reform” and economic development and said she was impressed with his cooperation with other legislators, regardless of party or background.

“I’ve watched all of the candidates for governor, and I’m very impressed with the way Brett presents himself, his ideas, and his campaign. He is positive, dynamic, and is focused on the future. He represents a new generation of leadership for our state, and I believe that is exactly what Nebraska needs,” she said. “He will be [a] governor that we all can be proud of.”

Stothert praised Lindstrom’s campaign strategy, saying that he’s focusing on the issues and positive messaging in a race that has seen so many attack ads.

“I’m humbled by the endorsement,” Lindstrom said. “...We have really started to build a lot of momentum and this just adds to that momentum.”

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.

Other Republicans in the race for governor include Charles Herbster, who has been endorsed by former President Trump; Jim Pillen, who was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts; Theresa Thibodeau, Donna Carpenter, Michael Connely, Lela McNinch, Breland Ridenour, and Troy Wentz. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two Democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Roberto Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges
Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford

Latest News

Democrats pick candidate, Republicans will pick this weekend in race to replace Fortenberry
Decision 2022: Pillen names Joe Kelly as running mate
Decision 2022: Pillen names Joe Kelly as running mate
Decision 2022: Race to replace Jeff Fortenberry
Decision 2022: Race to replace Jeff Fortenberry
Decision 2022: Pansing Brooks Democrat nominee in Special Election
Decision 2022: Pansing Brooks Democrat nominee in Special Election
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska legislature fails to override Ricketts’ rent aid veto