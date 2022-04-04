Election 2022: Omaha mayor endorses Lindstrom in Nebraska’s governor race

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said Monday she is endorsing State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha in the race Nebraska governor.

“The coming years will require thoughtful, steadfast committed leadership. In my mind, the best candidate to serve as our next governor is Brett Lindstrom, and that’s why I’m endorsing him today.”

The mayor said she spoke with several of the other gubernatorial candidates before deciding to endorse Lindstrom.

Stothert praised Lindstrom’s work on “meaningful tax reform” and economic development and said she was impressed with his cooperation with other legislators, regardless of party or background.

“I’ve watched all of the candidates for governor, and I’m very impressed with the way Brett presents himself, his ideas, and his campaign. He is positive, dynamic, and is focused on the future. He represents a new generation of leadership for our state, and I believe that is exactly what Nebraska needs,” she said. “He will be [a] governor that we all can be proud of.”

Stothert praised Lindstrom’s campaign strategy, saying that he’s focusing on the issues and positive messaging in a race that has seen so many attack ads.

“I’m humbled by the endorsement,” Lindstrom said. “...We have really started to build a lot of momentum and this just adds to that momentum.”

Nebraska’s primary election is May 10.

Other Republicans in the race for governor include Charles Herbster, who has been endorsed by former President Trump; Jim Pillen, who was endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts; Theresa Thibodeau, Donna Carpenter, Michael Connely, Lela McNinch, Breland Ridenour, and Troy Wentz. Carol Blood and Roy Harris are the two Democrats on the ballot along with Libertarian Scott Zimmerman.

