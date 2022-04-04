Nebraska State Patrol arrest three people in separate incidents fighting troopers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Over the weekend the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people in separate incidents that involved fighting a trooper.

Alec Cowan, 24, of Omaha was arrested for assault on an officer, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana - more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no operators’ license, and other charges.

It’s reported that Dylan Valdez, 23, of Ashland and Logan Korb, 31, of Omaha was arrested for multiple offenses.

Sunday’s incident started when a trooper made a traffic stop when noticing a Honda Accord driving in reverse on 13th Street. According to the release, the trooper detected marijuana odor from inside the car.

While trying to initiate a car search, the trooper asked the driver, Cowan, to get out of the car. It’s reported Cowan started fighting the trooper and tried to leave.

Cowan was taken into custody when another trooper came to the scene and they found about two pounds of marijuana, THC edibles, and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Dylan Valdez (left) and Logan Korb were arrested after running from a trooper over the weekend. (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A trooper attempted a traffic stop Saturday night when they saw a Chevy Impala failed to yield the right of way while exiting I-80 and going north on Highway 2 according to the release. Instead of stopping, the driver, Valdez, sped off and a chase was initiated.

Valdez and the passenger, Korb, left the scene after the car lost control and went into a ditch.

Officials say the trooper caught up with Valdez and he began to fight the trooper and was later taken into custody. According to the release, during the fight, Korb returned to the car, took a backpack and left but was found shortly and taken into custody.

Troopers found unknown pills, marijuana, a knife, and drug paraphernalia inside the backpack.

Authorities say Cowan is lodged in Douglas County Jail and Valdez and Korb are lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.