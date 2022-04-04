Advertisement

Nebraska Democratic Party to name special election nominee Tuesday

By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Democratic Party is set to pick a candidate in the special election for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

According to the Democratic Party, their Executive Committee will pick a nominee during a closed session Monday evening. The nominee will be announced at a later time Tuesday.

Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District is available as Rep. Jeff Fortenberry resigned after being convicted of lying to the FBI.

Both Nebraska’s Democratic and Republican parties will select one candidate to be listed on the special election ballot. The winner of the special election will serve until the end of Fortenberry’s term in January 2023.

The special election is set for June 28. Candidates for the special election must be named by April 22.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Roberto Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges
Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford

Latest News

Democrats pick candidate, Republicans will pick this weekend in race to replace Fortenberry
Decision 2022: Pillen names Joe Kelly as running mate
Decision 2022: Pillen names Joe Kelly as running mate
Decision 2022: Race to replace Jeff Fortenberry
Decision 2022: Race to replace Jeff Fortenberry
Decision 2022: Pansing Brooks Democrat nominee in Special Election
Decision 2022: Pansing Brooks Democrat nominee in Special Election
Nebraska State Capitol
Nebraska legislature fails to override Ricketts’ rent aid veto