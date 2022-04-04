Monday April 4 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass County records 20 deaths in past 2 weeks

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data dated Wednesday, March 29 on the Iowa Department of Public Health website, which no longer includes hospitalization and hospital capacity data.

DEATHS: IDPH reported four COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County since mid-March, bringing the death toll to 314 people. The website also indicates 96 Iowans have died in the same timeframe; the state’s pandemic death toll is now 9,445 people.

The state is also no longer breaking down whether those people had pre-existing conditions.

CASES: IDPH confirmed 13 cases of COVID-19 in Pottawattamie County in the last seven days, down from 27 cases reported about 2.5 weeks ago. The county’s total case count is now 27,757 people.

The website also shows that the average per 100,000 people is 13.9 cases as of March 29, down from 29 cases about three weeks ago.

VACCINATIONS: The county was reporting a 55.4% vaccination rate among those ages 5 and older, according to IDPH data, compared to a 62.1% vaccination rate for the same age group in all of Iowa. That amounts to 52% of the county’s total population, compared to the 58.2% vaccination rate for the state.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported 20 additional COVID-19 deaths since March 22, bringing the health district’s death toll to 306 people: four were in their 80s, seven were in their 70s, four were in their 60s, three were in their 50s, one was in their 20s, and one was age 10-14.

Of the deaths health district’s COVID-19 deaths reported to date, 119 were ages 80 and older, 74 were in their 70s, 61 were in their 60s, 27 were in their 50s, 13 were in their 40s, six were in their 30s, and five were in their 20s, and one was age 10-14.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 105 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, down from 121 reported about a week ago; and 10 in Cass County, up from seven active cases reported about two weeks ago.

The health department added 102 cases in the past two weeks, 91 of them in Sarpy County, bringing the pandemic total there to 49,398 cases. In the same timeframe, 11 cases were added to Cass County’s total, bringing the current pandemic total there to 6,012 cases.

Of the health district’s active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s: 21, 24, and 17 cases, respectively. There are 10 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, with three cases among children ages 4 and younger, the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 3.7% as of Saturday, down from 4.1% reported a week prior but up from 3% reported March 19. The lab ran 24 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 57 the week prior and 59 the week of March 19.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department was reporting a 65.7% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 61.3% for Cass County as of Monday.

Three Rivers data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Monday on the Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: Three Rivers reported 19 COVID-19 deaths since March 22, bringing the local death toll to 221 people.

The dashboard does not provide any detailed information about deaths or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: 3RPHD data indicates that 21 positives were found among 144 tests submitted in nearly two weeks. The health department reported 14 COVID-19 cases in Dodge County, four in Saunders County, and three in Washington County.

The health district has reported 18,738 people infected with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

3RPHD was reporting a seven-day rolling average of 3.41 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday, down from 3.44 cases on March 22 and 5.25 reported on March 7.

POSITIVITY RATE: As of March 20, 3RPHD was reporting a 14.3% positivity rate among Dodge County residents, down from 15.2% the week prior. In Saunders County, the positivity rate was 27% on March 27, up from 15.8% the week prior. In Washington County, the rate was 3.4% as of March 20, down from 4.3% the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The health district’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. The latest update can be found below.

VACCINATIONS: 3RPHD was reporting a 59.8% vaccination rate among Dodge County residents, 57.3% for Saunders County, and 59.3% for Washington County as of Monday.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reports COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays.

DEATHS: DCHD reported one COVID-19 death Monday, bringing the local pandemic death toll to 1,106 people. The county has reported eight deaths in the past two weeks.

“A vaccinated man in his 70s has died,” the news release states.

CASES: DCHD also reported Monday that 84 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since its last report, bringing the running total of local pandemic cases to 149,784, which includes reinfections. The most recent cases raise the local seven-day average slightly, from 26 cases to 27 cases.

The Douglas County Health Department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed the seven-day total number of cases per 100,000 people at 32.0 cases, which is in the “moderate” range, up from 31.3 cases reported Thursday.

The DCHD dashboard no longer includes the positivity rate.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Sunday, area hospitals were caring for 69 COVID-19 patients, down from 87 reported on Thursday. Of those current patients, one was in pediatrics, 14 were in ICUs, and five were on ventilators.

Additionally, one adult patient was awaiting COVID-19 test results.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Sunday, hospitals were 85% full with 217 beds available, up from 134 beds reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 83% full with 53 beds available, down from 59 reported Thursday. Pediatric ICUs remained 92% full with 11 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 67.5% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 36.5% vaccinated; 67.3% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Omaha schools snapshot

Here’s where local districts’ COVID-19 totals stand this week, compared to our previous schools report a week ago:

Omaha Public Schools was reporting 13 active cases on Friday — five among staff, eight among students — up from five reported a week earlier. In recent weeks, OPS has also added a table showing week-to-week totals since January.

Westside Community Schools reported one active case among students and none among staff for the week ending Saturday after reporting five cases the week prior. The district has reported 1,284 total cases to date for the school year: 1,034 among students and 250 among staff. During the 2020-21 school year, Westside had 568 cases: 400 among students and 168 among staff.

Millard Public Schools is no longer reporting its COVID-19 data.

Elkhorn Public Schools reported Monday that it had two active COVID-19 cases, both in the same elementary school.

Papillion La Vista Community Schools reported three active cases — all students — Monday, one at an elementary and two at a middle school, down from 10 cases a week earlier.

Bellevue Public Schools reported one student case. The latest update brings the district total for the school year to 1,954 cases: 1,584 cases among students and 370 among staff.

Gretna Public Schools continued to show no active cases as of Friday and as well as the same total amount of recoveries for the school year: 1,138 recovered cases to date.

Council Bluffs Public Schools on Friday again reported it still had fewer than 10 active cases among students and no cases among staff.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College – Elkhorn Valley Campus, located at 829 N. 204th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

5-7 p.m. at Beals Elementary School, located at 1720 S. 48th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-noon at Metropolitan Community College – South Omaha Campus , located at 2090 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. A – Pfizer for ages 5+

10 a.m-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ & Moderna

THURSDAY

1-4 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College – Fort Omaha Campus, Building 23 – Lot A, at 5300 N. 30th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

TUESDAY APRIL 12

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

5-7 p.m. at Beals Elementary School, located at 1720 S. 48th St. – All vaccines available

FRIDAY APRIL 15

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: Noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : Noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

