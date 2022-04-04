Advertisement

Lane closures on I-29 in Pottawattamie County begin Monday

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Construction on Interstate 29 in Pottawattamie County will require lane closures and changing traffic patterns beginning on Monday until mid-August in the area of the I-880 interchange, north of the city.

During the first stage of the project, north and southbound traffic on I-29 will be placed into a head-to-head traffic pattern in the southbound lanes just south of the interchange.

In the second stage, both directions of traffic on I-29 will be moved into a head-to-head traffic pattern in the northbound lanes.

The I-880 westbound/southbound ramp will be temporarily closed, with a marked detour route, during both stages of construction.

April 4 through mid-August
The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey posted speed limits and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

Crews will be improving drainage in the area.

