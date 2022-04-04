Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Entering an unsettled and windy stretch of days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a mild weekend and Monday, changes are coming! Our next weather maker is churning over the Pacific NW as of Monday evening and moves in for Tuesday.

Tuesday starts with scattered showers ahead of the arrival of our next cold front. On and off showers will continue into the afternoon with a warm up to the low 60s in the Metro.

Showers will eventually taper off behind our front, tracking E in the evening out of the Metro.

This will come along with increasing wind speeds and a wind shift from the NW. That wind will drive in a cool down and sticks around for a while...

A few spotty showers continue into Wednesday with highs falling back to the 50s... It will be an unpleasant day with winds gusting into the 40s and 50s!

The cool down and wind intensify Thursday with highs falling to the mid 40s. This will be our windiest day with gusts into the 50s for many. Thusday also brings continued chances for showers and, with the cool down, a change to a melting wintry mix.

Friday will be windy, gusts in the 40s, but the sun will start to break through with a high of 50.

We’ll look ahead to a warm up after that with highs back to the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday! The warm up continues into Tuesday... we’ll be flirting with 80! Our next system arrives Tuesday or Wednesday of next week, the timing is unclear... it with bring storm chances and another cool down. Stay tuned.

