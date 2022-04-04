DHHS issues moderate air quality for central and eastern Nebraska due to smoke from prescribed burns

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma may affect air quality in Omaha, Lincoln, and other areas.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says prescribed burning is ongoing in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairies and rangelands. According to the DHHS, air quality in some portions of Nebraska could be impacted by the smoke from the burns.

As a result, an advisory of a possible moderate air impact has been issued by the DHHS for central and eastern Nebraska lasting from Monday evening through mid-morning Tuesday.

Affected areas include the Grand Island and York area for Monday evening, and Lincoln and Omaha for Tuesday morning.

During moderate conditions, the DHHS says air quality is acceptable, but sensitive groups should consider limiting their time outside.

The Air Quality Index is used to determine and rate conditions.

