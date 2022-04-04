Advertisement

DHHS issues moderate air quality for central and eastern Nebraska due to smoke from prescribed burns

CT's DEEP is planning controlled burns this spring.
CT's DEEP is planning controlled burns this spring.(DEEP)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from prescribed burns in Kansas and Oklahoma may affect air quality in Omaha, Lincoln, and other areas.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) says prescribed burning is ongoing in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma for the management of prairies and rangelands. According to the DHHS, air quality in some portions of Nebraska could be impacted by the smoke from the burns.

As a result, an advisory of a possible moderate air impact has been issued by the DHHS for central and eastern Nebraska lasting from Monday evening through mid-morning Tuesday.

Affected areas include the Grand Island and York area for Monday evening, and Lincoln and Omaha for Tuesday morning.

During moderate conditions, the DHHS says air quality is acceptable, but sensitive groups should consider limiting their time outside.

The Air Quality Index is used to determine and rate conditions.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Roberto Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges
Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford

Latest News

A look inside plans to restore Fred Astaire's birthplace home.
Restoration of Fred Astaire birthplace home moves forward
City denial disappoints Omaha homeowners suffering from flood
Omaha City Council votes to limit health director’s authority
6 Exclusive: Inside Astaire house renovations
6 Exclusive: Inside Astaire house renovations
6 On Your Side: City denial disappoints homeowners
6 On Your Side: City denial disappoints homeowners