Advertisement

Des Moines police: Double shooting kills man, injures woman

(Gray tv)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Police in Des Moines say a double shooting has left a man dead and a woman in the hospital.

Police say the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday when police and paramedics were called to a shooting several blocks west of Crocker Woods Park.

Arriving first responders found a 46-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds and began administering first aid. Both victims were taken to hospitals, where the man died early Monday morning. Police say the woman remained hospitalized Monday in serious condition. Their names have not been released.

Police also have not released any information on potential suspects in the shooting and have not announced any arrests.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Busy Omaha road to close until November for construction
Vigil remembers two Gretna mothers.
Vigil remembers Gretna moms killed in West Omaha crash
Roberto Silva Jr.
Bellevue Sonic shooter’s mental health declining in solitary, defense tells judges
Omaha north county treasurer’s office to permanently move
The Obamas will be at a groundbreaking for the Presidential Center in Chicago.
President Obama sends well wishes to former Nebraska Congressman Ashford

Latest News

A look inside plans to restore Fred Astaire's birthplace home.
Restoration of Fred Astaire birthplace home moves forward
City denial disappoints Omaha homeowners suffering from flood
Omaha City Council votes to limit health director’s authority
6 On Your Side: City denial disappoints homeowners
6 On Your Side: City denial disappoints homeowners
6 Exclusive: Inside Astaire house renovations
6 Exclusive: Inside Astaire house renovations