Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Finally a bit warmer before some rain moves in tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll step out the door to the coldest morning of the week with temperatures in the 20s and even a few teens. The morning sunshine will allow us to warm pretty quickly though. Even as clouds increase this afternoon, we’ll be able to warm close to average near 60 degrees.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Showers are then possible after 5pm tonight with chances in the forecast through about 3am. None of the rain will be very heavy but it could impact your Friday evening plans.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

As far as rain totals are concerned, it likely won’t be a big rain maker. The high side of the rain totals will likely be near 0.50″ and those will be north of the metro. Most of us will see much less than that.

Rain Potential (WOWT)

Those showers will exit before sunrise Saturday leaving us with sunshine and another pleasant day. Highs will be near 60 degrees Saturday but will warm into the mid 60s Sunday afternoon. There is a small chance of a few morning showers Sunday before the southwest wind kicks in and warms us into the mid 60s. So expected a windier after Sunday with a few more clouds than Saturday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

