Omaha families getting ready to welcome in Ukrainian family members

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The journey to safety for Ukrainians has been full of heartbreak.

Omaha’s Ukrainian community is now working tirelessly to get loved ones here to the heartland.

The process hasn’t been easy but in the coming days, they are hoping to get two dozen Ukrainians to Omaha.

The war in Ukraine has raged on for five weeks now.

When it first started, Liubov Onishchuk called her family in Ukraine. She told her cousin to be prepared for the next steps.

“I said to her, I think you need to pack your stuff, wake up your kids and be ready,” said Onishchuk.

Her cousin stayed in Ukraine for a little bit.

“The kids were crying constantly. That’s when the parents made the decision that we had to take them out,” said Onishchuk.

It’s a feeling nearly four million Ukrainians now know.

“Her youngest was very attached to the father. She said it was extremely hard for the kids to say bye to the father without knowing if he will come back. She’s in Poland now with her two kids,” said Onishchuk.

Onishchuk is now working non-stop to help her family and other Nebraskans with family in Ukraine.

“We have probably around 24 people-ish that we expect to receive with kids.”

Once those two dozen people get here, they will be living with their relatives until they can find more permanent housing.

“The hardest problem will be trying to help put them on their feet. To go through all of the documentation, to make sure that they get all the work permits,” Onishchuk said.

And Omaha’s Ukrainian community says they will continue to fight to get their loved ones to safety.

“Every day might end somebody’s life.”

