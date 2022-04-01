How much will gas prices go down and when?

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices in the U.S. went up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and to provide short-term relief for Americans, Pres. Joe Biden announced plans to tap into the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The one million gallons of oil per day over the next six months amounts to the largest release of America’s reserves in history.

So how soon will folks in Nebraska see lower prices and what does it mean long term? It turns out, there aren’t any easy answers to those questions.

At $3.86 a gallon, Nebraska’s gas prices are about 36 cents a gallon less than the national average according to AAA.

”Today’s announcement on the Strategic Petroleum Reserve caused oil prices to drop sharply,” said Gene LaDoucer, director of public affairs for AAA Nebraska. “Now if they stay low, we could expect some relief at the pump, perhaps in the neighborhood of 15 or 20 cents, but it’s really too early to say.”

The average person may be largely focused on the cost of a gallon of gas, but to energy analysts like Creighton’s Ernie Goss, there is more to this story.

“There will be some short-term benefit to the consumer,” said Goss, MacAllister Chair and Professor of Economics at Creighton University. “Now the problem is after six months when the program is set to expire, you’re going to have to increase those strategic reserves again, so it may be putting off the pain.”

Goss explains that global oil producers will ultimately react to the Biden administration’s decision to, even temporarily, take supply and demand into their own hands.

”Governments generally aren’t very good at manipulating the price of oil or other goods and services,” Goss said. “The market works best.”

Goss said that environmental policies restricting drilling on federal land and shutting down the Keystone pipeline have reduced the Biden administration’s options for a short-term solution to rising gas prices.

So back to the original question; when will prices at the pump come down? Apparently, it’s anybody’s guess.

”They come down like the escalator and go up like the elevator,” Goss said. “So that’s what we’re gonna see, the coming down will be much slower than the going up.”

