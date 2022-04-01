Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced to eight years for death of Omaha woman

WOWT 6 News Live at 6:30
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man convicted in a fatal shooting that left one woman dead in Bellevue will spend eight years behind bars.

Officials say, Nicholas Holliday, 25, shot Madyson Dennis near 27th and Harrison in May of last year. She was 21.

Holliday pleaded no contest to manslaughter and second-degree assault of an unborn child.

Police investigators say he was showing a gun to people in the home on May 30 and was handing it to Dennis.

That’s when the gun went off and hit Dennis. She died at the scene.

