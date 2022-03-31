Advertisement

Woman mauled by dogs on life support continues to fight for her life, family says

An Abbeville County woman who was mauled by three dogs is still fighting for her life, according to her family. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina woman continues to fight for her life at a local hospital after being attacked by three dogs earlier this month.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman, later identified as Kyleen Waltman, was viciously attacked outside of a home in Abbeville County on March 21.

WHNS reports on March 23, her family wrote that she was in critical condition and that doctors were closely monitoring her, according to an update on a GoFundMe account for Waltman.

Initially, deputies said a witness was able to scare the dogs away from Waltman to stop them from mauling her further.

On March 27, her family wrote that doctors were keeping Waltman sedated so she didn’t aggravate her spinal cord by trying to move.

Waltman was also on a ventilator, according to the family. She is doing most of the work herself. However, her blood pressure does go high while her oxygen levels drop.

On Tuesday, the family said doctors woke Waltman, and she could see and talk to her daughters and mother.

Waltman was scheduled to get a prosthetic on her right arm. However, according to her family, doctors had to remove her arm to her shoulder due to an infection detected.

The woman’s sister said Waltman is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother. At times, she has done well while at the hospital but ultimately has been placed back on life support.

The dogs in the attack were seized by Abbeville County Animal Control and police said their investigation remains ongoing.

