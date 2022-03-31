UNO hosts job fair for Afghan refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Job fairs don’t usually attract this type of talent but there are doctors, lawyers, school administrators looking for work.

Those are the jobs they had in Afghanistan before they fled.

“I was the director of an American school there,” said Naim.

Naim Jamilzada fled Afghanistan last August after the Taliban seized control of the government. He was outside the Kabul airport trying to leave when a suicide bomber targeted troops and civilians.

“Every day we left home, we weren’t sure if we would come back.”

That’s the attack that killed Millard South grad and Marine Cpl. Daegan Page.

His wife and daughter got out with him but he still worries about family back home.

“I was only able to bring half of my family, not the whole family. It was worse than what you saw on TV.”

Naim has been in Omaha since December and now he’s looking for work through the UNO job fair.

Resettlement experts call the first job a survival one, a way to pay bills and get by while planning ahead for the career they once had in Afghanistan.

“It usually takes time. There’s some adjusting. We try to get them back into their chosen career as soon as we can,” said Carol Tucker, Lutheran Family Services.

Often times that means figuring out easier ways to transfer degrees.

“Some universities are working with us, trying to make sure we can get them back to the workforce at the same level as when they left. But a lot of those folks are going to have to start over at entry-level and start school again,” said Savannah High.

There are 178 Afghan refugees looking to get into the Omaha workforce.

Organizers understand that what is happening now will likely happen again with Afghan refugees and eventually Ukrainian refugees.

After all, some 4 million have left the war-torn country in the last month.

“I’m sorry about them. It brings me back to Afghanistan. We were always in war. I’m 31, I don’t remember any day where we were comfortable,” said Naim.

While worried about his family still in Afghanistan, Naim is grateful for the new start and is just a few credits away from his master’s degree.

