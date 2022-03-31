Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy and windy to start, sunshine to end the day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We had a light coating of snow overnight as expected but most of the roads are just wet and in good shape. You’ll see snow on the grass and on your car if you left it out. Watch for slick spots on elevated roads for a while this morning while temperatures stay below freezing into mid morning. Then we’ll see quite a bit of melting the rest of the day.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully as the clouds decrease into the afternoon, the winds will do the same leaving us with much better weather to end the day.

Thursday Wind (WOWT)

Clear skies and light winds will allow temps to fall into the 20s to start Friday. That makes for a chilly morning but we’ll be able to warm quite a bit into the afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll be able warm to near 60 before the clouds increase Friday afternoon. There is a 80% chance of showers after 5pm into the evening hours Friday. Overall the rain won’t be all that heavy but nuisance showers could impact your evening plans. Generally most of us will see less than 0.25″ of rain Friday night

Friday Rain Chances (WOWT)

The weekend looks to be much better with highs in the 60s both days. Sunday will be a little windy though.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

