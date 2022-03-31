Omaha Police looking for person of interest in connection to sexual assault

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are asking the public for help in looking for a person in interest in connection to a sexual assault.

Officials say the incident happened Monday, March 28 near 120th & Q St. According to the release, the suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

We would also like to remind citizens to be vigilant and take crime prevention measures, making sure to lock doors, close garages and lock main level windows in residences. Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood is urged to call 911.

Authorities urge people with information to call OPD at (402) 444-4877, Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

