Officials determine house fire in Omaha as accidental

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was able to determine the cause of a house fire Wednesday afternoon as accidental.

According to the release, the fire was deemed accidental because of careless disposal of smoking materials. Crews went to a home near N. 41st & Nicholas St. and saw smoke and flames from the back of the home and declared a working fire.

The fire was put out quickly and no injuries have been reported. Officials say the four people in the home at the time of the fire were able to leave before fire crews arrived.

There’s an estimated dollar loss of $11,000.

