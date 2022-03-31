Advertisement

Nebraska legislature veto override vote set for next week

Ricketts vetoed the state’s application for another round of federal rental assistance
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state senators will be voting Tuesday on whether to override Gov. Pete Ricketts’ veto of the bill triggering the state’s application for another round of federal pandemic rental assistance.

The date was confirmed to 6 News by the House speaker on Thursday.

The federal rental assistance program allows individuals to apply for up to 12 months of back rent and three months of future rent, up to $20,000. If the application is approved, the money is paid directly to a landlord. The federal application deadline was extended to March 30.

Ricketts vetoed LB-1073, which compelled the governor to apply for $120 million in emergency rental funds, on Tuesday.

To overturn that, 30 state lawmakers would need to vote in favor of the override. The bill passed 26-15.

Reporter Brian Mastre contributed to this report.

