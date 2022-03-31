Nebraska legislature advances recovery bill for Omaha communities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A huge influx of COVID cash is one step closer to being infused into north and south Omaha after a bill advanced in Nebraska’s unicam Thursday.

LB 1024 would use some of the billions set aside in the American Rescue Act to create jobs, add housing and enhance community well-being.

But there’ve been changes since it was first introduced.

Now the bill’s sponsor, Sen. Justin Wayne says this money will impact poverty-stricken parts of Nebraska too.

The bill advanced on a voice vote after a related amendment was unanimously adopted.

