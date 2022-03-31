Nebraska corrections employee arrested in York

YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - A corporal at the Nebraska Correctional Center for Women is facing felony charges after she was accused of unauthorized communication with a parolee.

The Nebraska State Patrol on Wednesday arrested Nicole Eliker, 40, on suspicion of unauthorized communication with a committed offender, which is a felony offense, according to a Thursday release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services.

“Eliker resigned her position with NDCS,” the release states.

She has worked in Nebraska’s corrections department since August 2012.

