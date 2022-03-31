Advertisement

Lincoln police looking for missing girl

The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile Analiyah...
The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile Analiyah Rogers.(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile Analiyah Rogers.

Analiyah is an African-American female approximately 10 years of age. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs less than 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt and black backpack in the 5500 block of Benton Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Should a member of the public see her or know of her possible location, police are asking them to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 402 441-6000, or in an emergency dial 911. The photograph is the most recent image police currently possess.

For questions or updates, please contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 402 441-6000.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Omaha Police arrest teen in connection to reports of damaging property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Job fair at UNO for Afghan refugees
UNO hosts job fair for Afghan refugees
Nebraska lawmakers scramble to overturn rental aid veto
Nebraska lawmakers scramble to overturn rental aid veto
6 On Your Side: Serving troubled youth
6 On Your Side: Serving troubled youth
Job fair at UNO for Afghan refugees
Job fair at UNO for Afghan refugees