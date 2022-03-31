Lincoln police looking for missing girl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is requesting assistance to locate missing juvenile Analiyah Rogers.

Analiyah is an African-American female approximately 10 years of age. She is approximately 5 feet tall and weighs less than 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hooded sweatshirt and black backpack in the 5500 block of Benton Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Should a member of the public see her or know of her possible location, police are asking them to contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 402 441-6000, or in an emergency dial 911. The photograph is the most recent image police currently possess.

For questions or updates, please contact the non-emergency dispatch number at 402 441-6000.

