Iowa Senate passes bill that would give public dollars to private schools

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Senate has passed SF2369, a bill that would give public tax dollars to private schools for up to 10,000 children.

According to Educate Iowa, the bill would “establish a student first scholarship program and a student first enrollment supplement fund, requiring the boards of directors of school districts to publish certain specified information, modifying provisions related to required social studies instruction, open enrollment, teacher librarian endorsements, competent private instruction, and special education, making appropriations, providing penalties, and including effective date, applicability, and retroactive applicability provisions.”

If the bill passes the House and the Governor signs it, only families earning less than 400-percent of the poverty line will be eligible for the vouchers. That means a family of five would be eligible, so long as they make less than about $130,000 annually.

“Most families are just looking for a high-quality education but feel it’s not within their budget,” said Republican Senator Amy Sinclair

Democrats say it is another assault on public education at a time when teachers are leaving the profession.

“This bill will divert public money, our tax dollars. Public money will be diverted away from public schools and handed over in a blank check to private schools,” Minority leader Sen. Zach Wahls. “It would be like using taxpayer dollars to pave a road that the public can drive on, or a private pool that our kids can’t swim in. Why on earth would we give private schools our taxpayer dollars?”

The President of the Iowa State Education Association, Mike Beranek, also released a statement regarding the passing of the bill:

The Iowa State Education Association opposes Governor Reynolds’ Omnibus Education Bill (SF 2369). Division II of the bill creates a private school voucher program estimated to cost at least $55 million for just 10,000 identified students.

Across the state and regardless of zip code, Iowa’s public schools heroically fill in gaps serving communities, students, and families. Proposing private school vouchers is a stab in the heart of those communities. Additionally, most students do not even have access to and will not benefit from private school options.

Public dollars need to go to public education. Spending public taxpayer dollars on private school vouchers is unfair. Our public schools need more resources to address the needs of the nearly 500,000 students who attend them. Private school vouchers take a large slice out of that funding. Supporting Iowa’s public schools supports the neighborhoods and communities that make our state great. We stand with Iowa’s public schools, students, and employees

The bill will now make its way to the House.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.