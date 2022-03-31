Iowa man charged in killing of 10-year-old has trial moved

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man charged in the killing of a 10-year-old Davenport girl will see his trial moved out of Scott County. The Quad-City Times reports that a judge on Wednesday granted a request by Henry Dinkins’ lawyers for a change of venue.

A new venue for Dinkins’ trial has not yet been selected. Dinkins pleaded not guilty last year to first-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Breasia Terrell.

Prosecutors say Dinkins took the girl from a Davenport apartment complex in July 2020, fatally shot her, and hid her body in rural eastern Iowa.

The girl’s disappearance prompted a months-long search that ended when two people fishing near DeWitt discovered her remains in a pond.

