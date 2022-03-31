Huskers identify the best and worst of spring practice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 11 practices, almost two-thirds of the way through spring ball there’s enough to start looking at what the Huskers have done well and enough to identify areas of improvement. After all, it’s spring, it’s not supposed to be anywhere near a finished product with five months to go before the opener in Ireland.

An added challenge to this offseason is new coaches on the offensive side. Plus there’s the meshing Scott Frost’s offense and Mark Whipple’s offense. It’s only natural to think that will take time. In addition, there’s no doubt the Huskers want to establish a foundation and be able to rely on that too.

It’s a very important time for the Huskers, many moving parts. That will likely include the roster, Ochaun Mathis is potentially the best player in the portal today and he announced an official visit to Lincoln next week. Mathis started 12 games last season for TCU at defensive end. The Huskers could use depth on the defensive line. He’s also considering Penn State, Texas, Southern Cal and Ole Miss.

