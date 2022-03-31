Advertisement

Huskers identify the best and worst of spring practice

WOWT Live at 10
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After 11 practices, almost two-thirds of the way through spring ball there’s enough to start looking at what the Huskers have done well and enough to identify areas of improvement. After all, it’s spring, it’s not supposed to be anywhere near a finished product with five months to go before the opener in Ireland.

An added challenge to this offseason is new coaches on the offensive side. Plus there’s the meshing Scott Frost’s offense and Mark Whipple’s offense. It’s only natural to think that will take time. In addition, there’s no doubt the Huskers want to establish a foundation and be able to rely on that too.

It’s a very important time for the Huskers, many moving parts. That will likely include the roster, Ochaun Mathis is potentially the best player in the portal today and he announced an official visit to Lincoln next week. Mathis started 12 games last season for TCU at defensive end. The Huskers could use depth on the defensive line. He’s also considering Penn State, Texas, Southern Cal and Ole Miss.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crook bound for big house after robbery in House of the Lord
William A. Marks Sr.
Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody
Suspect back in the public spotlight after assaulting officers
Omaha Police arrest teen in connection to reports of damaging property
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say

Latest News

Creighton baseball Head Coach Ed Servais
Creighton beats Nebraska 3-2 in first game since 2019
U.S. Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
U.S. Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
UPDATE: 2024 Olympic Swim Trials officially leaving Omaha
Nebraska DC Erik Chinander among a group of players
Huskers’ tackling not up to par for Chinander