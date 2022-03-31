Advertisement

Human remains found at site of North Platte fire

Authorities say a fire was intentionally set at Vieyras Metal Works on March 25.
Authorities say a fire was intentionally set at Vieyras Metal Works on March 25.(Jael Pembrick, News 2)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators uncovered human remains Thursday at a large building in North Platte that housed a metal business.

Investigators with the Nebraska Fire Marshal’s Office, North Platte Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been sifting through a large pile of rubble at Vieyras Metal Works following a fire on March 25. Vieyras Metal Works is located on Rodeo Road near Sheridan Avenue.

Authorities have been searching for 37-year-old Jerome F. Vieyra, who is accused of starting the fire. North Platte Police observed him at the building during the fire and said he ignored officers’ commands by going deeper into the building. Witnesses described hearing gunshots followed by fireworks around the time of the fire.

Authorities were unable to locate Vieyra after the incident and he was entered into the National Crime Information Center as an endangered missing person.

An autopsy is scheduled for next week to identify the remains and determine cause of death. The investigation continues in this matter.

37-year-old Jerome F. Vieyra
37-year-old Jerome F. Vieyra (Courtesy Photo)

